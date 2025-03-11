<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i> Winner Sana Makbul Opens Up On Her Autoimmune Condition

Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, has opened up about her battle with autoimmune hepatitis, a chronic liver disease in which the body's immune system attacks the liver.

In a candid conversation on Bharti TV's podcast with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sana revealed that her health condition forced her to adopt a vegan diet.

Speaking about her medical conditions, Sana Makbul said, “A lot of people do not know that I am an autoimmune hepatitis patient. Autoimmune is a condition and I have a liver disease. It was diagnosed in 2020. There are no specific symptoms of my condition. In this, my body's own cells attack the organ. In my case, it is sometimes Lupus, which can affect the kidneys or lead to arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which primarily affects the muscles. For me, it impacts my liver."

FYI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis in 2022. It led her to take a sabbatical from her work commitments for a few months.

Sana Makbul added, “I take steroids, suppressants, or some medicines. It's a lifestyle disorder, but with the autoimmune condition, the liver condition is a tricky thing. My health keeps fluctuating, I don't know if this can be cured completely.”

Sana Makbul lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy in 2024 and home a cash prize of ₹25 lakh. Rapper Naezy was the first runner-up of the reality show. Other participants included Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik and Naved Shaikh. The season was hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Sana Makbul made her television debut with the 2009 MTV show Scooty Teen Diva. She has been a part of several serials like Sapno Ko Awaaz De, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Aadat Se Majboor.