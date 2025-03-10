Amid Dating Rumours, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Pic With Director Raj Nidimoru Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dating life is once again under public scrutiny. Courtesy, her new viral picture with director Raj Nidimoru. Samantha and Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru recently attended a friend's birthday brunch. The rumoured couple can be seen posing with other friends in the picture. In the picture, Samantha can be seen wearing a green dress while Raj Nidimoru is dressed in his casual best.

Rumours of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's dating began when Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account (Februray 1). For the unversed, Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

In one click, Samantha can be seen holding hands of Raj Nidimoru, adding fuel to their rumours of dating.

Take a look at the post here:

Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya. They announced their divorce in 2021. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony. Naga Chaitanya's wedding put the limelight back on his relationship and wedding to Samantha. Their private lives came under intense public scrutiny on and off social media.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.

On big screen, she was last seen in the film Kushi (2023) opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Raj Nidimoru AKA Raj of Raj-DK duo is popular for directing films like Shor In The City, Go Goa Gone. On OTTs, they created a genre of their own with shows like The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, Farzi.