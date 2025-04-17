When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rated Hrithik Roshan Below Naga Chaitanya On Look-O-Meter

When the whole world swoons over Hrithik Roshan's near-perfect look, there was a time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu was not impressed with his look. In an old interview, Samantha rated Hrithik's look 7 out of 10. The video clip is now viral on Reddit. On the top of that, Samantha placed Naga Chaitanya ahead of Hrithik in that look-radar.

In an old conversation with Sakshi TV, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked to rate the looks of Indian actors. For Mahesh Babu, she said, "Rate? Mahesh Babu? 10 on 10! I don't even have to think." For Hrithik Roshan, however, Samantha said, "Hrithik, you know, everybody will kill me, but I don't like Hrithik's looks too much. Okay, like seven on 10."

While Samantha gave Naga Chaitanya a perfect of 10 on 10, for Ranbir Kapoor, she said, "Ranbir Kapoor? Eight on 10." Samantha commented on Shahid Kapoor and said, "Shahid Kapoor, before Kaminey four on 10; after Kaminey nine on 10."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's Amazon Prime show, Citadel: Honey Bunny, will not be renewed for a second season. The second season of the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's show has been cancelled.

The storyline from the show will merge with Priyanka and Richard's show in the second season. Samantha is currently shooting for Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.