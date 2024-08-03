<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: Sana Makbul Wins Trophy And Rs 25 Lakh

Congratulations, Sana Makbul. The actress won the third season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor. Rapper and Sana's friend Naezy was the first runner-up. Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 with a total of 16 participants. Sana, who emerged as this season's winner, took home the trophy as well as a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The other finalists included Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao. After being announced the winner of the show, Sana said, "I would like to share this moment with Naezy because he only believed me in this journey and I legit have dum. Naezy, I want you to hold this (trophy) with me."

The makers announced Sana as the winner and captioned it, "Drumroll. Our diva, Sana Makbul grabs the shining trophy for Bigg Boss OTT 3. Congratulations." Divya Agarwal, who was the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, congratulated Sana in the comments section and she wrote, "Well, Congratulations Meri jaan."

Jio Cinema shared a video from Sana Makbul's winning moment and the caption on it read, "Can't get over the winning moment of Sana Makbul."

The finale witnessed some fun performances by the contestants. Host Anil Kapoor danced to his track Nach Punjaabban from his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and he was accompanied by contestants Payal Malik, Armaan Malik, Neeraj Goyat, Poulomi Das, Chandrika Dixit, Neeraj Goyat, Sana Sultan, Adnan Shaikh, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey and Deepak Chaurasia. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao checked into the show to promote their upcoming film Stree 2 and Ayaan Agnihotri and Payal Dev promoted their new song Party Fever.