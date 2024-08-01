<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: Lovekesh Kataria Meets Vishal Pandey After His Eviction - "Dil Toh Jeet Ke Aaye"

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is inching closer to its Grand Finale on August 2. Of course, fans are super excited. Now, in the latest episode, YouTubers Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik were eliminated from the show. After the eviction, Lovekesh Kataria met with his friend and his Bigg Boss OTT 3 housemate Vishal Pandey. Sharing a picture with Vishal on Instagram, Lovekesh wrote, “Dil To Jeet Ke Aaye (Won the hearts)”. In the photo, Lovekesh and Vishal, dressed in casuals, are sharing a side hug. They also make a victory gesture for the camera. FYI: Vishal was evicted during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

On Wednesday, the makers shared a post on Instagram to confirm the elimination of Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik. “Lovekesh aur Armaan ki journey Bigg Boss ke ghar mein khatam huyi! [Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik's journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has come to an end]” read the caption.

Previously, Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey had a heated face-off during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3. As per a promo shared on Instagram, Lovekesh was upset with the mess in the kitchen area. He approached Vishal who was sitting in the garden and asked him, “Tum khaana nahi banaogay [Won't you cook?]”. To this, Vishal got agitated and said, “Nahi bana raha. Bol toh dia nahi bana raha. Aakri baar bol raha hoon yeh sab maat bola kar mujhe. Mere muh se bhi phir bahut sari cheezay niklengi phir. [No, I won't. Didn't you hear me loud and clear? And, I am warning you for the last time that you should not talk to me like this. Also, don't complain if I say something bad.]”

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams 24/7 on JioCinema.