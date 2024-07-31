<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: Munawar Faruqui's Joke About Naezy's Financial Condition Upsets The Rapper

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to draw curtains to another entertaining season. The grand finale is expected to take place on August 2. Ahead of the season finale, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal's visited show and roasted contestants. In a clip making rounds on the internet, Munawar is seen cracking jokes on the housemates. But one of his jokes did not sit well with rapper Naezy. Speaking about Naezy's financial condition, Munawar said, "Iss baar ration kum aaya na? Mere khayal se ration aur khana Bigg Boss ne iss baar isiliye kum rakha hai, taaki Naezy ko apni ghar waali feeling aaye. (Was the ration less this time? I think Bigg Boss has kept the ration and food less this time so that Naezy can get the feel of his home.)"

Later, Sana Makbul and Naezy discuss Munawar Faruqui's joke on the rapper. Naezy said, “Munawar ke baare mein he soch raha tha, koi kasar nahi choda usne (Was just thinking about Munawar. He didn't hold back at all)." Naezy continued that he was a little upset about Munawar's ration joke. “Woh ration ke baare mein kuch bhi bola woh, ke ghar mein ration nahi aata wagera wagera (He said all sorts of things about ration, like there was no ration at home, etc)” he said.

In another episode, media personnel entered to the Bigg Boss house where they asked some questions to the contestants. During the segment, Naezy lost his cool when a journalist wanted to know whether the rapper was romantically involved with Sana Makbul. “Kya kuch bhi kya bola raha hai. Pyar main sabse karta hun. Tu zyada free mat ho samjha na. (What rubbish? I love everyone. Don't get too free, understood),” said Naezy. Watch the video here:

