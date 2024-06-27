Munawar Faruqui Confirms Wedding To Mehzabeen Coatwala. See Pic From Their One-Month Anniversary Dinner

The image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: munawar___faruquiiii)

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui celebrated the one-month wedding anniversary with his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala. On June 26, Mehzabeen, a professional makeup artist, shared a picture of the anniversary cake on Instagram Stories. “Happy 1 Month Anniversary M & M” read the sweet message on the cake. The hashtags read —“1 month” and “Alhamdulillah”. Mehzabeen has dropped a red heart emoji. In the background, we can hear The Perfect X Lover song by Akdas Hayat. Resharing the post, Munawar said, “Allahumma Barik”.

Comedian-turned-actor Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala got married in a secret ceremony, reported Indian Express. They held an intimate reception on May 26 at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, the report added. The news about Munawar's second marriage spread like wildfire after a fan account shared a picture of his supposed wedding invitation online. Back then a source close to the couple confirmed the news in a chat with Times Now. “Yes, Munawar is now married. Usne shaadi kar li hai. Woh yeh sab under wraps rakhna chahta hai tabhi koi khaas pictures bhi nahi milega aap ko (He got married. He wants to keep it under wraps; hence, you would not find any pictures of the two),” the source was quoted as saying.

ICYDK, Munawar Faruqui was previously married to Jasmine. The former couple are parents to son Mikael. Munawar and Jasmine parted ways in 2022. They continue to co-parent their 6-year-old.

A while back, a fan page on Instagram shared a picture of Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala cutting a cake. For the day out, Munawar was dressed in a white shirt and brown trousers. Mehzabeen looked pretty in a lavender suit.

Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 17.