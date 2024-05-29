Amidst Wedding Rumours, Munawar Faruqui's First Pic With Mehzabeen Coatwala Trends Big On The Internet

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: munawar___faruquiiii)

A few days after reports of Munawar Faruqui's rumoured wedding to Mehzabeen Coatwala took over the Internet, pictures of the couple cutting cake have now surfaced on social media. In the photos shared by a couple of fan pages on Instagram, the couple can be seen smiling widely while cutting a cake. In the picture, Munawar can be seen dressed in a white shirt, while Mehzabeen looks beautiful in lavender. They can be seen cutting a white cake. However, whether the couple is married and when the picture was taken is unclear.

On Monday, rumours surfaced that Munawar had gotten married for the second time. Times Now quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Munawar is now married. Usne shaadi kar li hai. Woh yeh sab under wraps rakhna chahta hai tabhi koi khass pictures bhi nahi milega apko (He got married. He wants to keep it under wraps; hence, you would not find any pictures of the two).”

Munawar was previously married to Jasmine with whom he has a six-year-old son Mikael. Munawar Faruqui took home a cash prize of ₹ 50 lakh and a car after being declared the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The show was hosted by Salman Khan. Munawar, a stand comedian, was also the winner of the TV reality show Lock Upp (season 1).

Speaking of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Mannara Chopra was in the top 3, while Arun Mashettey and TV star Ankita Lokhande reached the top 5 in the finals. The 17th season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023 with 17 contestants, also including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan. K-pop singer Aoora had joined the show as a wild card entrant. Salman Khan, hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.