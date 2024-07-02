Munawar Faruqui And Wife Mehzabeen's First Pics After Wedding Are Sealed With Many Kisses

Mehzabeen shared this image. (Image courtesy: makeupbymehzabeen)

Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has officially confirmed his marriage to makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. Not only this, he also shared the first photo with his wife on social media. On Instagram, he shared photos celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary in Dubai. The couple, who got married a few months ago in a private ceremony, can be seen enjoying a meal at a restaurant. Munawar affectionately fed cake to his wife and even planted a kiss on Mehzabeen's cheeks.

This update came shortly after Munawar Faruqui's former Bigg Boss 17 housemate, Khanzaadi, expressed doubts about his marriage, stating, "Yes, I got to know about the reports of his wedding. I am actually still not sure. I don't think that he (Munawar Faruqui) is married. Jab tak woh khud nahi bolta hai tab tak main nahi manane wali (Unless and until he himself confirms it, I will not believe that he is married)."

Munawar and Mehzabeen had kept their wedding under wraps, with no public confirmation until now. Reportedly, this is Munawar's second marriage. He was previously married to Jasmine and is a father to a six-year-old son named Mikael. Reportedly, Mehzabeen also has a ten-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.