Munawar Faruqui's Seven-Year-Old Son Mikael Is In Hospital. Second Wife Mehzabeen Shares Pic Of "Baby Boy"

Bigg Boss 17 winner, comedian and reality show star Munawar Faruqui's seven-year old son Mikael was hospitalised due to a viral infection. Munawar's second wife Mehzabeen Coatwala, whom he married last year, shared a picture from the hospital on her Instagram Stories.

Mehzabeen Coatwala shared a picture of holding son Mikael on a hospital bed.

Alongside the image, she wrote, "Get well soon, my baby boy," accompanied by a blue heart and a sad face emoji.

In another story, she added a cautionary message for parents of young children. "To all parents, with the viral infections going around, let's be extra cautious. Keep an eye on your kids' hygiene and take care!"

This post from Munawar Faruqui's wife came as a surprise to fans as the comedian is known for keeping his private life guarded.

Munawar was earlier married to Jasmine, with whom he shares son Mikael. After divorce from Jasmine, he has been granted the sole custody of his son.



Munawar spoke about his wedding story on an episode of Farah Khan's vlog. Munawar said that he decided to get married to Mehzabeen because of his son. When Farah teased him about his secret second wedding, Munawar responded, "The thing is the person with whom I got married, the date got fixed just a month before it. I did not know her when I went to Bigg Boss. People tend to think so much about my life, and I can't feed into that gossip."

"When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was busy with a lot of work. At that time, Mikael was living with my sister then. He was with me for a week and we spent a lot of time together. When he was leaving, I felt like I don't want him to go. I felt that he needs me. That time he kept hugging me the whole time, I felt that he needs me.

"At that point I wondered what I could so to keep him with me. For him, I took that decision. Even her [Mehzabeen] situation was quite similar like me. She has a 10-year-old daughter. I asked her the next day, 'Are you okay marrying me?' I stayed with that decision the whole night. I felt that Mikael should stay with me, I was just praying for that," he had added.

On the work front, Munawar will host the upcoming reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

