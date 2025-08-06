Vidya Balan On Shooting For Her Debut Film <i>Parineeta</i> With Rekha: "She Met Me Like She Had Known Me Forever"

Pradeep Sarkar's Parineeta, led by Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, is all set to re-release in theatres on August 29, 2025. It marks 20 years of the film, along with Vidya Balan's career at the movies.

In a recent interaction with Filmfare, the actress spoke about how she was in awe of Rekha, who shot the song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani in Parineeta.

What's Happening

Vidya Balan recently spoke about the time she met Rekha who had a special song in her debut film Parineeta.

Recalling the precious times, she told Filmfare how she wasn't even shooting the day Rekha was filming the song. But the director, Pradeep Sarkar, told her to come.

Speaking about being starstruck, she said, "The time I walked into Rekha's van, I was not shooting for that song. My father's favourite film is also Khoon Bhari Maang, coincidentally. And I was like, Oh my god, Rekha!"

She added, "I remember seeing her picture in The Times of India for the first time. I was mesmerised. I was like, who's this ethereal creature? I had not seen any films before that."

"I knocked on her door tentatively. Raima and I walked in... and she met me like we'd known each other forever. She was so lovely and continues to be so lovely," concluded the actress.

About Parineeta

Vidya Balan plays the role of Lolita, who lives with her financially unstable Uncle. Since childhood, she has had feelings for her next-door neighbour, Shekhar, played by Saif Ali Khan.

Shekhar's father, Navinchandra (Sabyasachi Chakraborty), is a wealthy but heartless businessman. Lolita soon discovers that Navinchnadra wants to seize her uncle's home and convert it into a hotel. She decides to seek help from the wealthy businessman Girish Sharma (Sanjay Dutt). However, misunderstandings arise when Shekhar suspects romance brewing between Lolita and Girish.

