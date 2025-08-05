Rekha Gupta Relaunches Special Bus For Delhi University Students

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the relaunch of the youth special bus service around the Delhi University campus to provide a student-friendly transport option.

Addressing students on the occasion of the inauguration of the new academy block at Delhi University's Social Centre School, the chief minister said when she was a student, there used to be a youth special bus for university students.

"The Delhi government is once again starting the youth special, which will be on DU's route with a little bit of music playing in the bus. This is my gift to students today," Ms Gupta said.

To promote mentorship and community learning, she proposed that Delhi colleges adopt government schools.

"Why don't our colleges adopt two-three schools each where college students can go weekly and teach and motivate the school students?" she said, directing Education Minister Ashish Sood to prepare a blueprint for the initiative.

Recalling his student days, Mr Sood said, "Coming to Delhi University is a very nostalgic moment for me as I have spent so many years on this campus. Whenever I see a new educational building, I don't see the bricks and materials, but I see doctors, engineers and patriots emerging from it." The Delhi government's priority is the democratisation of education across the city, ensuring access and equality in learning, he said.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh also addressed the gathering and encouraged students to develop a solution-oriented mindset.

"I want to tell students that you should be problem solvers, not someone who complains," he said.

On the new academy block, Mr Singh said, "This building was built in 21 months at a cost of Rs 21 crore." Calling for a more value-driven approach to learning, he said, "We need an ecosystem in our education system where students become more country-centric, not self-centric, which has been missing for the last 75 years."

