Gully Boy's Mere Gully Mein: Ranveer Singh And Naezy Take You Where It All Started

Ranveer Singh and Naezy in Mere Gully Mein. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Gully Boy's latest track Mere Gully Mein is a tribute to the humble beginnings of homegrown rap artistes such as Divine and Naezy, whose stories have inspired the film's plot. Mere Gully Mein is picturised on Ranveer Singh and Naved Shaikh, better known as Naezy. The song could either be for the film's promotions or a part of the film's plot when Ranveer Singh's character finally gets to live his dream of recording his song. Apart from Ranveer, rappers Divine and Naezy have also rapped Mere Gully Mein. Divine and Naezy have also composed the song and written lyrics, which appear to be a eulogy to the streets where they grew-up.

Watch Ranveer Singh in Mere Gully Mein:

The makers of Gully Boy had shared two tracks from the film earlier - Asli Hip Hop (part of trailer announcement) and Apna Time Aayega. Both songs trended for days after they hit the Internet. Watch Asli Hip Hop and Apna Time Aayega here:

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and it features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Ranveer plays the role of a budding rapper from the slums of Mumbai, who eventually becomes successful. The film stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer Singh. She plays the role of an aspiring medical student, who won't give into the role the parents think is fit for her. She's a rebel.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Amruta Subhash. The film will open in cinemas on February 22.