'Alia Is A Gundi': Mahesh Bhatt Teases Daughter After Gully Boy Trailer Goes Viral

Mahesh Bhatt watched and loved the trailer of Gully Boy and looks like enjoys the bits featuring Alia Bhatt the most. The 25-year-old actress, who plays a feisty young woman hailing from the Mumbai slums in the film, delivers some of the most power-packed punchlines in the trailer. One of them being: "Mere boyfriend se golu golu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko!" While Ranveer plays a struggling gully rapper on his way to popularity, Alia plays his love interest Safeena in the film. After watching the trailer of Gully Boy, Mahesh Bhatt described his actress daughter in the cutest of words and said: "Alia is a gundi!"

Alia is a GUNDI pic.twitter.com/kdfa496e4s — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 10, 2019

Another viral-worthy dialogue of Safeena from the Gully Boy trailer would be when she's asked if she can cook. "Nahi par sab sahi raha toh ek din apka liver transplant kar sakti hun," she says with a cheeky expression. Watch the trailer of Gully Boy now and then we can move ahead.

Alia Bhatt's viral dialogues have also made way for plenty of memes, with the best one arriving from Mumbai Police.

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoypic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

#GullyBoyTrailer



When you look up your common cold symptoms on the internet



Google : pic.twitter.com/E44UsbLGX3 — SwatKat (@swatic12) January 9, 2019

When Ravi Shastri asks what are your strengths! #GullyBoyTrailerpic.twitter.com/sIZRcI0vOl — UnBumf (@UnBumf) January 9, 2019

Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me. #GullyBoyTrailerpic.twitter.com/QG2BEFRbF7 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 9, 2019

Describing her role during the press interaction at the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt said that for a change, she's made people cry in the film instead of it being the other way round. "About the character, don't know how much I am allowed to say as of now but I would like to say this that "jo maine dhota hai, iss film mein, jo dhoptungi na isko, jo dhoptuni na usko, I've never done that in my life!"

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is not a biopic but inspired by the life stories of Indian rappers such as Divine and Naezy. Gully Boy is all set to hit screens on February 14.