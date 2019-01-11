'Alia Is A Gundi': Mahesh Bhatt Teases Daughter After Gully Boy Trailer Goes Viral

After watching the trailer of Gully Boy, Mahesh Bhatt described his actress daughter in the cutest of words and said: "Alia is a gundi!"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 11, 2019 13:58 IST
Alia Bhatt in a still from Gully Boy (courtesy YouTube)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Alia Bhatt plays a feisty young woman in the film
  2. She delivers some power-packed dialogues in the film
  3. Alia co-stars with Ranveer for the first time

Mahesh Bhatt watched and loved the trailer of Gully Boy and looks like enjoys the bits featuring Alia Bhatt the most. The 25-year-old actress, who plays a feisty young woman hailing from the Mumbai slums in the film, delivers some of the most power-packed punchlines in the trailer. One of them being: "Mere boyfriend se golu golu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko!" While Ranveer plays a struggling gully rapper on his way to popularity, Alia plays his love interest Safeena in the film. After watching the trailer of Gully Boy, Mahesh Bhatt described his actress daughter in the cutest of words and said: "Alia is a gundi!"

 

 

Another viral-worthy dialogue of Safeena from the Gully Boy trailer would be when she's asked if she can cook. "Nahi par sab sahi raha toh ek din apka liver transplant kar sakti hun," she says with a cheeky expression. Watch the trailer of Gully Boy now and then we can move ahead.

Alia Bhatt's viral dialogues have also made way for plenty of memes, with the best one arriving from Mumbai Police.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Describing her role during the press interaction at the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt said that for a change, she's made people cry in the film instead of it being the other way round. "About the character, don't know how much I am allowed to say as of now but I would like to say this that "jo maine dhota hai, iss film mein, jo dhoptungi na isko, jo dhoptuni na usko, I've never done that in my life!"

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is not a biopic but inspired by the life stories of Indian rappers such as Divine and Naezy. Gully Boy is all set to hit screens on February 14.

