Ranveer Singh Praises <i>Saiyaara</i> Actors Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda: "Scintillating Debut"

Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been making waves at the box office ever since its premiere on July 18. Not just fans, but Bollywood celebrities are also heaping praise on the Mohit Suri directorial. The latest star to join the bandwagon is Ranveer Singh.

On Monday, July 21, Ranveer Singh shared Saiyaara's poster on his Instagram Stories. The actor, who will next be seen in Dhurandhar, called the film a “heartfelt” tale by Mohit Suri.

He wrote, “Saiyaara is heartfelt. The very best of Mohit Suri. Congrats to my dear friends at YRF — Akshay, Sumona and Shanoo for an unprecedented feat. Ahaan and Aneet, you were special. A scintillating debut. Gold bless you and welcome to the movies.”

Ahaan Panday re-shared Ranveer Singh's note on his Instagram Stories. “Words don't suffice when cinema himself is showing praise. Thank you, sir,” read his caption.

Previously, Karan Johar expressed “immense joy” at Saiyaara's success and for making the “nation fall in love” with movies all over again.

Karan Johar shared, “I don't remember the last time I felt like this after watching a film. Tears flowing, and yet the feeling of immense joy. Joy that a love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love. Proudest that my Alma mater, YRF, brought love back! Back to the movies. Back to our Industry. Adi, I love you and feel so proud to say that I'm a YRF student for life! The ball is now officially out of the park! Congratulations!”

Lauding the lead cast's performances, he added, “What a debut, Ahaan Pandayy! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker. Your eyes spoke volumes and I can't wait to see your journey ahead. You're spectacular! Welcome to the movies! Aneet Padda, you gorgeous girl. How lovely and amazing are you! Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears. Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical!”

Saiyaara is a poignant story of a young couple navigating love, loss, and heartbreak.