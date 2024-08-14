Ranvir Shorey Reacts To Sana Makbul's "Male Chauvinist" Comment: "She Didn't Have The Grace To Apologize"

Ranvir Shorey is trending for his comments about personal and professional lives. The actor, who appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a participant, was labelled as a male chauvinist by Sana Makbul, the winner of the show. Days after Sana's comments, Ranvir Shorey now reacted to them and called Sana a female chauvinist in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Ranvir said, "I believe Sana is a female chauvinist. You only get respect when you give it to others, being a girl is not a license to misbehave and be unapologetic. When she told me something, I gave it back, so now she shouldn't be crying over me disrespecting her."

Ranvir added, "Initially, we got along very well, I used to lovingly call her Pookie. I felt really bad about commenting on her lips but I didn't know the dog incident. It started on a good note, but later when our fights began she would twist the topic and that caught on."

Talking about the fights and quarrels on the show, Ranvir said, "I tried to clear the air about me being against her, but she kept twisting things. One blatant example was when she clearly hinted at being the baharwala to Vishal and didn't own it up later. She didn't have the grace to apologize. There are a lot of women I respect, I don't need to prove it to her. She brought up my son in the middle of a task and this was after she knew that we were not getting along. I hoped she would apologize, but she gave me attitude instead."

When Ranvir said that Sana didn't deserve to win, the actress slammed him and called a "male chauvinist." In a conversation with The Indian Express, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner said, "Strong women are not appreciated and he is one of those male chauvinist kind of a person who doesn't like it if women do better than him. I don't want to say anything about him. I have buried it all. I don't hold any grudge against him. But if he does that, it is his way of dealing with things. When I stepped out from the Bigg Boss house, I let the bygones be bygones. It's all over for me."

For context, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 with 16 participants. Later, Adnaan Shaikh entered as a wild card participant. Ranvir Shorey was the second runner-up of the reality show, while Sana Makbul and Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy, reached the top two.