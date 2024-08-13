Ranvir Shorey's Big Comment: "Pooja Bhatt's Brother Assaulted Me, Mahesh Bhatt Planted False Stories In The Media"

Ranvir Shorey, who emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 3, recently addressed allegations of being "abusive," stating they were "false" and "planted" by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Ranvir, who had a tumultuous relationship with actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, alleges that the actress planted these "lies" in the media. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranvir Shorey discussed his fallout with the Bhatt family. ICYDK: Ranvir and Pooja, who were close friends before their romantic involvement, faced a dramatic and public breakup. Pooja had accused Ranvir of physical and verbal abuse, allegations he vehemently denies.

Ranvir explained, "At the time we had a conflict, I felt that the respect I had for him, he used that manipulatively. When the fight happened, he told my father, 'Ok, we will rest the matter here, whatever the fight happened between the kids.' The next day, he proceeded to print utter lies about me, and planted false stories in the media against me, painting me as an alcoholic abusive person. All lies"

When asked if the dispute was solely between him and Pooja, Ranvir mentioned, "Her brother was the one, who assaulted me. He (Mahesh Bhatt) could have told these guys not to talk like that.... In that sense, I felt he was manipulative towards me. These are all 25-year-old stories, I don't want to get into them now."

Pooja Bhatt had previously claimed that Ranvir would become "violent" when drunk and was physically abusive. On Bigg Boss, Ranvir referred to his relationship with Pooja Bhatt as one of the "biggest scandals" of his life.

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey later married actress Konkona Sen Sharma, with whom he has a son, Haroon, born in 2011. The couple separated in 2015. Pooja Bhatt also married Manish Makhija in 2013, but they parted ways a year later.