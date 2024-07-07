Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Slaps Vishal Pandey After He Calls Payal Malik 'Beautiful'

Image was shared on Instagram.(Image courtesy: officialjiocinema)

The drama inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has reached another level. Contestants Armaan Malik and Vishal Panday recently engaged in a fight, which resulted in Armaan slapping Vishal. It all began when Vishal told Lovekesh Kataria that he “finds Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik, beautiful.” The makers have shared a video of the heated face-off on Instagram. In the clip, Armaan rushes towards Vishal, and asks, “Ek baat bta, teri aadat abhi se aisi hai ya pehle aisi thi? [Tell me one thing, have you always had this habit or is it recent?]” Vishal clarifies, “Maine us way me nahi bola tha. [I didn't mean it that way.]” Armaan gets even more annoyed and says, “Tu to bolta hi nahi hai. Tu to dudh ka dhula hai. [You never speak, you're so innocent.]”

Then, Armaan Malik turns to Lovekesh Kataria and says, “Aaj yeh mere gharwalo ke liye bola, kal tere liye bolega. [Today he spoke about my family, tomorrow he will talk about yours.] Vishal Pandey asks Lovekesh, “Kya bola tha tere kaan me bas itna bta? [What did I say in your ear, just tell that.]” Lovekesh answers, “Tumne mere kaan me bola tha ki mujhe bhabhi bahut achi lagti hai. [You said in my ear that you find sister-in-law very nice.]” After a few seconds, we see some shots of the two engaging in a physical spat. Then, Vishal is seen with his hand on his face. He gets enraged and says, “Maara kaise? [How dare you hit me?]” Before the two of them further hit each other, the housemates come forward and separate them.

The text attached to the video read, “Armaan aur Vishal ke beech hui fight which led to a rule break! Kya honge iske consequences? [Armaan and Vishal's fight led to a rule break! What will be the consequences?]”

Check out the video below:

