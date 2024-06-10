Bigg Boss OTT 3 New Promo: Anil Kapoor's Thoda Logic, Thoda Magic. Bonus - Release Date

Anil Kapoor in the promo. (courtesy: AnilKapoor)

For all the Anil Kapoor fans, we have amazing news. The veteran star is going to host Bigg Boss OTT 3. The reality show will be available for streaming on JioCinema Premium. In a promo shared by the makers, Anil looks sharp in a black suit. He walks through a group of mysterious people wearing masks. The actor says, “Sab ne pucha ab kya hu baaki hai AK. Maine pucha kya-kya baaki hai AK. Bhla, bura, khara, khota, paani, aag gaali, taali, sab dekha, sab suna. Ab meri baari. Rule naya, game wahi. Ladenge, bhi denge, chidenge, tikenge, pta ni. Thoda logic, thoda magic. [Everyone asked, ‘What is left now, AK?' I asked, ‘What all is left, AK?' The good, the bad, the pure, the impure, water, fire, curses, applause – I've seen it all, I've heard it all. Now it's my turn. New rules but the game remains the same. They will fight, clash, tease, endure – who knows? A bit of logic, a bit of magic.]”

Soon after, Anil Kapoor asks for his chair. As a person says the word, “Jhakas,” he replies, “Ae, bhut ho gya re jhakas. Karte hai na kuch aur khaas. Ab sab badlega. [Hey, enough of jhakas. Let's do something special now. Everything will change.]”

The text attached to the video read, “Mausam badlega, taapmaan badlega. AK ke aane se, ab sab badlega. Taiyaar ho jaaiye for this khaas season of #BiggBossOTT3 with our host, Anil Kapoor. [The weather will change, the temperature will change. With AK's arrival, everything will change. Get ready for this special season of #BiggBossOTT3 with our host, Anil Kapoor.]”

Earlier, Anil Kapoor expressed his excitement about hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3. "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting," news agency ANI quoted him saying.

Anil Kapoor continued, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream 24/7 on Jio Cinema Premium from June 21.