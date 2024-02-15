Shahid Kapoor's ROLF Comment On Kriti Sanon's Video With Anil Kapoor: 'Sir Ko Fighter Plane Khilao'

A still from a video on Instagram. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon's recent Instagram post has caught the attention of co-star Shahid Kapoor. The actress shared a promotional video for their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which is now running in cinema halls. In the movie, Kriti portrays the character of Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation aka Sifra, while Shahid plays the role of an engineer named Aryan Agnihotri. The video posted by Kriti features herself alongside veteran actor Anil Kapoor. In the amusing clip, Anil is seated in a vanity van, relishing his meal. As Kriti enters, Anil hospitably offers her a share of his food, but instead of offering her the bhurji he is eating, he jokingly presents her with a mobile phone, fork, and knife, teasing her about her role as an AI robot model in the film. Kriti replies, "Sir, yeh Sifra khati hai. Mai nahi khati [Sir, Sifra eats all this. I do not eat this.]” Amused by her response, Anil then offers her the bhurji and requests for more to be brought. Towards the end, we could also hear the title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya playing in the background.

As soon as Kriti Sanon posted this video, her co-star Shahid Kapoor said, “Anil Kapoor sir ko fighter plane khilao sifra. Tum bas tamatar [Make Anil Kapoor sir eat fighter plane. You only eat tomatoes].“ In case you missed the pun, Anil Kapoor's film Fighter is also running in theatres.

While captioning the post, Kriti Sanon wrote, “His name is LAKHAN, and my name is SIFRA !! Btw.. the bhurji was Jhakaaasssss! Thank you Anil Kapoor sir! You're the besssttt!” For context, My Name Is Lakhan is one of Anil Kapoor's hit songs from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan.

In addition to Shahid Kapoor, other celebrities also shared their reactions in the comment section. Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon and singer Asses Kaur shared face-with-tears-of-joy emojis. Actress Anuupriyaa Parmar showed her appreciation with clapping hands and a red heart emoji. Many fans followed suit.

In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in key roles.