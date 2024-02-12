Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 3: Kriti-Shahid's Film's Weekend 1 Report

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

After performing well on its first two days, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya achieved its first double-digit box office collection on the first Sunday since its release. On day 3, the film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, collected ₹10.50 crore domestically, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, the film that follows the love story between a man and a robot has amassed a total of ₹26.85 crore so far. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in key roles.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh posted an update on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share information about the opening day box office numbers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He wrote, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opens on expected lines on Day 1… The numbers witnessed momentum post noon onwards, especially at key metros… Urban centres take lead… Day 2 [Sat] should witness growth, with national chains taking the biz forward… Fri ₹ 7.02 cr. #India biz.”

In NDTV's review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 1.5 out of 5 stars and said, “TBMAUJ starts silly. With every passing scene, it becomes sillier and sillier until it scrapes the bottom of the barrel. A besotted but confused Aryan is unable to get Sifra out of his head. He convinces his aunt to ship the robot to Mumbai, where he works. He takes the girl home and passes her off as an orphan.”

He continued: “A robot let loose in a conservative Delhi household is supposed to lead to funny situations. But the film remains steadfastly unfunny. The gags fall flat. The performers have to push themselves to squeeze something out of the sloppy script. But theirs is a losing battle.”

Released on February 9, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.