Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 2:Progress Report On Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's latest film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which opened to middling reviews, earned Rs 9.50 crore on its second day as per a report by Sacnilk.com. The total earning of the film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, now stands at Rs 16.20 crore. Giving an account of the film's earning on its openening day, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X on Saturday, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opens on expected lines on Day 1... The numbers witnessed momentum post noon onwards, especially at key metros... Urban centres take lead... Day 2 [Sat] should witness growth, with national chains taking the biz forward... Fri ₹ 7.02 cr. India biz."

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya opens on expected lines on Day 1… The numbers witnessed momentum post noon onwards, especially at key metros… Urban centres take lead… Day 2 [Sat] should witness growth, with national chains taking the biz forward… Fri ₹ 7.02 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/A3aWMc29Yk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2024

According to a Sacnilk report, Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had minted ₹ 1 crore by selling 45678 tickets for day 1 through advance booking, across India.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "All the song and dance and the feeble attempts at tickling the funny bone do not yield much dividend. The film relies far too heavily on the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to help it tide over its gaping crater-sized holes. But since its progress is akin to that of a substandard automaton acquired from the grey market, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya runs on empty and is not even mildly diverting."