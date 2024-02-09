Weekend Binge: Dil Maange More Of These 5 Shahid Kapoor Films

A still from Jab We Met. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Shahid Kapoor is turning up the mush quotient in cinemas with his new film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The sci-fi romantic-comedy – yes, you read that right – features him alongside Kriti Sanon. While fans cannot get enough of the amazing chemistry between the lead actors, the film has also proved once again that Shahid Kapoor is one of the most prolific talents of his generation. If you have a crush on the superstar after the film [and we don't blame you], we are here to help. We have curated a list of five of Shahid Kapoor's best performances over the years that are worthy of your attention.

Take a look:

Jab We Met – Prime Video

This is a no-brainer. This iconic film has attained cult status over the years thanks to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's electrifying chemistry and performances. The Imtiaz Ali classic features Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap, a troubled businessman who meets Geet at his lowest point and heads on an adventure of a lifetime with his unlikely companion.

Haider – Netflix

The character of Hamlet is the role of a lifetime for any actor. Shahid Kapoor played a version of Hamlet in Haider, Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of the Shakespeare classic. The gripping tale set in the backdrop of Kashmir also features Tabu and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles. Shahid Kapoor's nuanced performance with shades of anger, vulnerability, self-doubt and revenge is one for the ages.

Udta Punjab – Zee 5

This one is not for the faint-hearted. In Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor plays Tommy Singh, a drug-addicted, foul-mouth rockstar. The film earned Shahid Kapoor immense critical acclaim and established his position as a versatile superstar.

Kaminey – Netflix

Kaminey was another great example of Shahid Kapoor's acting prowess. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj – a frequent collaborator of Shahid Kapoor' – Kaminey had Shahid Kapoor playing dual roles as twin brothers with diametrically opposite personalities.

Chup Chup Ke – Netflix

Chup Chup Ke, directed by Priyadarshan, is perfect if you want to spend an evening laughing. A remake of the Malayalam classic Punjabi House, features the actor as a young man who pretends to be mute and what follows is a comedy of errors.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Deva.