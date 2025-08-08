Weekend Binge: From <i>Succession</i> To <i>Riches</i>, The Reel-Life Dynasty Dramas

Get ready for a weekend of intense drama with our curated list of the best dysfunctional family and succession-themed titles to watch. From power struggles and corporate intrigue to family feuds and dark secrets, these shows and movies will keep you hooked and invested in the complex web of relationships and alliances. Dive into the world of Succession, Billions, Dynasty and more to discover the fascinating dynamics of families in power.

1. Succession - Jio Hotstar

The riveting series revolves around the complex and dysfunctional Roy family, who own and operate Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment powerhouse. As the family's ageing patriarch, Logan Roy, faces health issues, his three adult children, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv, along with their half-brother Connor, engage in a cutthroat battle for control of the company.

2. Dynasty - Netflix

The show centres on the wealthy Carrington and Colby families and their feuds over power, prestige and love. The story is primarily told from the perspectives of Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and her new stepmother, Cristal.

3. Riches - Prime Video

The series revolves around the wealthy Richards family and their successful cosmetics empire, Flair & Glory. When patriarch Stephen suffers a heart attack, the family is plunged into a battle for control of the business. The lives of his children from two marriages collide as secrets and lies come to the surface.

4. Empire - AppleTV+

Terrence Howard plays Lucious Lyon, a hip-hop mogul and CEO of the fictional company Empire Entertainment. Diagnosed with a fatal illness, he's forced to choose a successor from his three sons. His ex-wife, Cookie, recently released from prison, also vies for control of the company and her sons.

5. Baahubali 1 and 2 - Netflix

The two-part film series narrates the story of Amarendra Baahubali, a kind warrior, whose murder was planned by his jealous brother Bhallaladeva. Amarendra's son, Mahendra Baahubali, grows up unaware of his royal heritage. He discovers his true identity and seeks to avenge his father's death. He ultimately defeats Bhallaladeva and becomes the new king of Mahishmati.

6. Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs - Jio Hotstar

The story unfolds in the fictional royal family of Raisinggh in Bilkaner, Rajasthan. The patriarch, Chandra Pratap Raisinggh, is murdered during his 60th birthday celebration, plunging the family into chaos and exposing long-held secrets and betrayals. The series then follows his three children, Indrani, Kavya, and Abhimanyu, as they deal with mounting financial pressure and battle for control of the family and their legacy.

7. The Heir to the Throne - AppleTV+

The Qiu family, known for prioritising sons, faces a surprise shake-up when the eldest granddaughter is named chairman by her grandfather's letter. This unexpected move puts her in a challenging position as she finds herself at the centre of a family storm.