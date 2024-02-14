Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film's Next Stop - Rs 50 Crore

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, earned Rs 3.85 crore on day 5. As per a report by Sacnilk, with this, the total domestic earnings of the romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist touched Rs 34.6 crores. The film, which has received middling reviews, saw a slight growth in its earnings on Tuesday when compared to day 4, where it earned Rs 3.65 crore. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays Aryan, an engineer and Kriti is Sifra, a robot.

Meanwhile, even after the release of the film, lead actress Kriti Sanon seems to be leaving no stone unturned to promote the project. Kriti was recently seen surprising fans at a cinema hall after a show of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jha. In a video shared by the actress herself, she is seen asking the crowd, “Kaisi lagi picture? [How'd you like the movie?]” To this, the crowd says, “Bahut achi [Absolutely brilliant],” as they cheer for her. Kriti also asks, “Part 2 banana chahiye? [Should we make a Part 2?],” and the answer is a resounding "Yes!"

Sharing the video, Kriti Sanon said: “Audience's love, their laughter, seeing them enjoy and clap! This is all we work for!! Overwhelmed with all the love pouring in for #TeriBaatonMeinUljhaJiya!! Thank you for loving Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) & Sifra's “impossible” si love story!”

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Once the novelty of the notion wears off - and that happens pretty quickly - there is little on offer here barring the fact that this is the first time that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have teamed up…More than anything else, it is a misogynist's unbridled fantasy. It reduces the 'perfect woman' to a super-robot designed to dance to the tune of its maker or owner, an obedient machine coded to take orders and be switched on or off at the flick of a button. That is anything but funny.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in key roles.