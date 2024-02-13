Kriti Sanon Surprises Fans By Attending Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Show, Posts Video

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: KritiSanon)

Stop everything and head straight to Kriti Sanon's Instagram timeline. The actress just dropped a bombshell surprise by popping up at a cinema hall where her latest flick, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, was playing on the silver screen. In the rom-com, Kriti takes on the role of the robot named Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation aka Sifra. Kriti shared a video where she's seen interacting with the audience post-screening. Addressing the buzzing crowd, she casually asks, “Kaisi lagi picture? [How'd you like the movie?]” The crowd responds, “Bahut achi [Absolutely brilliant].” Cheering and hooting fill the air. Then, Kriti throws out the million-dollar question, “Part 2 banana chahiye? [Should we make a Part 2?],” and the response is a resounding "Yes!"

One enthusiastic fan even requests Kriti Sanon to do her robot laugh from the movie, and she obliges with a grin. As the interaction wraps up, Kriti shares, “Lovely to see you all. Yeh sab hum aapke liye hi karte hai. [We do all this for you.] It's so nice to see a packed theatre and it's so nice to hear you laugh. Thank you so much.” With that, the star proceeds to click pictures with her fans.

“Audience's love, their laughter, seeing them enjoy and clap! This is all we work for!! Overwhelmed with all the love pouring in for #TeriBaatonMeinUljhaJiya!! Thank you for loving Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) & Sifra's “impossible” si love story!” read the text attached to the post.

Take a look:

About portraying a robot in the film, Kriti Sanon told The Hindu, “There was no reference that I could look up to. We have seen robot characters that behave like robots. Even the desi ones like Chitti are more or less robotic. Here we are dealing with artificial intelligence. Sifra is so close to being a human being that humans don't realise it. In the trailer, we have already shown that she is a robot. So we are taking the audience along; they know that I am a robot in the film. The challenge was to convince myself….Coming from an engineering background, I look for logic in the given space of imagination. I was curious and questioned whether a certain gesture had become too human or too robotic. A lot was improvised on the sets, like a robot is not impulsive, doesn't have emotional peaks, I had to keep her in between. Sometimes, it felt suffocating as well. It was like you had to act with your hands tied but overall it was fun.”

Meanwhile, about the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “What Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wants to drive at becomes amply clear when the single hero tells his married male friend that the robotic woman who has strayed into his life is better than a nagging wife. Neither of the two bats an eyelid when that line is delivered because they believe that a woman has got to be engineered to fall in line. If that is any consolation, the two men may be full of themselves but they aren't outright toxic. The film that these characters populate is a casually, unabashedly sexist comedy of manners, a slapdash cross between an obnoxious Kabir Singh and an incoherent Pyaar Ka Punchnama.”

Kriti Sanon will be seen next in The Crew ﻿alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.