Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film Ready To Fly

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to release in theatres this Friday [February 9]. Even before hitting the theatres, the romantic comedy film has managed to win fans over. Courtesy: The foot-tapping songs, which have set the internet ablaze. Now, thanks to the advance booking figures, we know that fans are very excited about the film. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has minted Rs 1 crore by selling 45678 tickets for day 1 through advance booking, across India, as per Sacnilk. The film has been jointly directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Headlined by Shahid and Kriti, the film also features veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.

Talking about the advance booking of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram timeline and wrote, “Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon: ‘TBMAUJ' advance bookings open… 2 days to go for the family entertainer. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya… Book your tickets as advance bookings have commenced in full swing. TBMAUJ teams Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for the first time… The crackling chemistry of the lead pair coupled with foot-tapping music has resulted in a positive buzz amongst youth and families. Also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah… Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar… A Maddock Films production. Arrives in cinemas on 9 Feb 2024 [Valentine's Day weekend].”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. In addition, it is also the first time the actor is sharing the screen space with legendary actor Dharmendra. Sharing the experience of working with the veteran actor, Shahid Kapoor during a press conference said, “To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather.”

The Kabir Singh star also talked about his experience of working with Dimple Kapadia. Shahid Kapoor said, “I don't think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple Ma'am to say yes to this role and luckily she did. Because I don't think anyone else could've done this role. She plays my 'Maasi' in the film, I have a lot of scenes with her." He added, "I enjoyed it a lot and I feel fortunate to share the screen space with those whom we have seen from our childhood and learned a lot from them, today we are working with them. We are very fortunate to be there."

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya revolves around an engineer - essayed by Shahid Kapoor - who falls in love with Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot, played by Kriti Sanon. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.