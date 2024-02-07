Shahid Kapoor's Reply To A Salman Khan Fan Comes With 'Bhai Ka Swag' And 'Agal Bagal' Twist

Shahid and Salman on the show. (courtesy: colourstv)

While we are eagerly awaiting Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the actor is busy showering praise on Salman Khan. Confused? Let us help make you understand. Recently, a fan posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) and asked the actor, "Shahid bhai, BB [Bigg Boss] me Salman [Khan] bhai se mil kar kaisa laga? [Shahid, how did you feel after meeting Salman?]" Last month, Shahid and his co-star Kriti Sanon paid a visit to the sets of Bigg Boss Season 17 to promote their film. In his usual charm, Shahid replied, "Bhai ka swag always on point, agal bagal always on repeat."

Bhai ka swag always on point agal bagal always on repeat https://t.co/Jf5Gu9rd21 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 7, 2024

Wondering why Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Agal bagal always on repeat?” Well, whenever Shahid and Salman Khan meet, they dance to the song Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai from Shahid's film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. In a throwback montage shared by a fan page, Salman can be heard saying, “Agal Bagal – aaj tak nahi aa raha vo step mujhe. [Agal Bagal - till today, I can't do that step].” Back then Shahid and Mrunal Thakur were promoting Jersey. Next, we get glimpses of Shahid and Salman performing the hook step of Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai. In the end, Salman Khan mentions, “I love doing this step yaar.”

The makers of Bigg Boss Season 17 also shared a video featuring Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Kriti Sanon. And, of course, the trio are seen grooving to the beats of Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai. Along with the video, they wrote, “Shahid aur Kriti aayenge Bigg Boss ke manch par, lagaane Salman Khan ke saath thumke. [Shahid and Kriti will come on the Bigg Boss stage to dance with Salman Khan.]”

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be hitting the big screens on February 9. The Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.