Salman Khan's Production House Warns Against Fake Casting Calls: 'Legal Action Will Be Taken...'

Salman Khan in a throwback picture.

Salman Khan's production house, Salman Khan Films has issued a statement, warning against the fake casting calls. The official Instagram page of the production house on Tuesday, in a statement, clarified that they are not associated with any third party for casting in films. The production house has also mentioned that legal action will be taken against the unauthorised use of the actor's name for any casting calls. The statement read, “This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner.” Sharing the screenshot, the production house wrote, “Official notice!”

This is not the first time that Salman Khan's production house has released a statement against fake casting calls. Last year in July, the superstar shared a notice, stating that legal action would be taken against any party found guilty of falsely using his or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner.

Back in May 2020, Salman Khan urged fans to not believe in rumours. Sharing a similar notice against the fake casting call on X (formerly Twitter), the Tiger 3 star wrote, “Mat karo rumours pe trust…[Please don't trust the rumours.]”

Salman Khan established his film production house and distribution company, Salman Khan Films (SKF), in 2011. The company has backed several films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hero, Bharat, and Dabangg 3.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is the third instalment in the Tiger series, after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Apart from Salman Khan, Tiger 3 featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in prominent roles. While Salman and Katrina reprised their roles of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya, the film featured Emraan as antagonist Aatish Rehman.

The movie, which hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali on November 12, went on to smash many box office records.