Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 19: Salman Khan's Film Is Now Aiming For Rs 300 Crore

A still from Tiger 3. (courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, continues to shine at the box office even after 19 days of its release. This third instalment in the Tiger series, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), raked in Rs 1.85 crore on its 19th day across all languages, as per a Sacnilk report. With Rs 278.05 crore collected domestically during the first 18 days, the film's overall earnings have now surged to Rs 279.90 crore at the Indian box office. Besides Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif playing the male and female leads -- Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya - Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of antagonist, Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh offered a glimpse into the second-week earnings of Tiger 3 in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post. According to the update, the Hindi version of the film had accumulated an outstanding Rs 231.75 crore during week 2. Additionally, the combined contributions from the Tamil and Telugu versions added an extra Rs 6.35 crore to the already impressive two-week total. Cameos by Shah Rukh Khan has only added to the buzz around the film.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee awarded 2.5 stars to Tiger 3 and wrote: “The lead actor's star power comes in handy, but Tiger 3 (like Pathaan and unlike War) is gender-agnostic. Katrina Kaif is allowed almost as much of the action as the invincible Tiger, whose death-defying feats return in the third instalment in a bigger and more brazen form...It bears no repetition that the heroine, herself an agent with a mean streak, gets a major action sequence all to herself in a Turkish hamam attired in a towel as she goes head-to-head against a deadly Chinese agent and martial arts instructor (played by American stuntwoman-actress Michelle Lee). The two deliver loads of cool. If nothing else, the two spotless towels add an extra layer to the film."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 released on the occasion of Diwali [November 12]