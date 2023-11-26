Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan's Film Is At 264 Crore And Counting

Image Instagrammed by Salman Khan. (Courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has breached the ₹ 250-crore mark at the box office. But the spy-thriller doesn't seem to be in a mood to slow down any time soon. We say this because after dwindling at the box office on its second Friday, Tiger 3 witnessed a rise in its collection on the second Saturday. On Day 14, Tiger 3 minted ₹ 6 crore (all languages) at the box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film appears to be aiming to breach the ₹ 300 crore mark, as its total collection now stands at ₹ 264.67 crore. The film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and hit the theatres on November 12, also features Emraan Hashmi as the formidable villain Aatish Rehman.

On Day 13, Tiger 3 minted ₹ 3.50 crore (all languages) at the Indian box office, taking its total to ₹ 258.37 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Tiger 3 successfully entered the coveted ₹250-crore club on Day 12, when the movie added ₹5.12 crore to its collection. On November 22, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed breakdown of Tiger 3's collection in its second week. Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Tiger 3 [Week 2] Friday 13 crore, Saturday 18.25 crore, Sunday 10.25 crore, Monday 7.25 crore, Tuesday 6.60 crore. Total: ₹ 238.35 crore. India business. Hindi version. Box Office. Tiger 3 [Tamil + Telugu; Week 2] Friday 25 lacs, Saturday 50 lacs, Sunday 25 lacs, Monday 10 lacs, Tuesday 10 lacs. Total: ₹ 6.45 crore.”

Meanwhile, the official Instagram page of Yash Raj Films has claimed that Tiger 3 is “the highest-grossing Diwali release in the history of the Indian cinemas.” This is after the film has made a business of ₹ 427 crore across the globe. The text attached to the post read, “Tiger 3 roaring loud in cinemas near you now. In Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “In his third outing as superspy Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger, Salman Khan, with aid of a story by producer Aditya Chopra and a screenplay from Shridhar Raghavan, proves that there is always a great deal of purchase from the spectacle of an irrepressible hero leaping off all kinds of perches and landing on his feet. The lead actor's star power comes in handy, but Tiger 3 (like Pathaan and unlike War) is gender-agnostic. Katrina Kaif is allowed almost as much of the action as the invincible Tiger, whose death-defying feats return in the third instalment in a bigger and more brazen form.”

The film is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger [2012] and Tiger Zinda Hai [2017]. Tiger 3 is also the fifth film in the Yash Raj Spy Universe.