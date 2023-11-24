Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Salman Khan's Film Crosses The Rs 250 Crore Mark

Salman Khan in Tiger 3. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has finally breached the Rs 250-crore mark. The spy-thriller, on Day 12, minted Rs 4.70 crore (all languages) at the box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, Tiger 3's total domestic business now stands at Rs 254.46 crore. After Ek Tha Tiger [2012] and Tiger Zinda Hai [2017], Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and also the fifth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe. Tiger 3's business on Day 12 recorded a slight dip compared to its collection on Wednesday. As per Sacnilk, the film had minted Rs 5.75 crore (all languages) on Day 11. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is Salman Khan's biggest theatrical opening so far. The movie, which hit the theatres on November 12, features Salman and Katrina reprising their roles as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Tiger 3, on Day 10 minted Rs 6.60 crore at the box office. The film critic, in a post on Instagram, wrote, “Tiger 3 [Week 2] Friday 13 crore, Saturday 18.25 crore, Sunday 10.25 crore, Monday 7.25 crore, Tuesday 6.60 crore. Total: Rs 238.35 crore. India business Hindi version. Box office. Tiger 3 [Tamil + Telugu; Week 2] Friday 25 lacs, Saturday 50 lacs, Sunday 25 lacs, Monday 10 lacs, Tuesday 10 lacs. Total: Rs 6.45 crore.”

Meanwhile, the official Instagram page of Yash Raj Films has claimed that Tiger 3 is “the highest-grossing Diwali release in history.” This is after the film minted Rs 400.50 crore across the globe, in just 10 days. Sharing the big news, Yash Raj Films wrote in the caption, “Tiger 3 continues to win hearts all over…”

Talking about the success of the film, Katrina Kaif, in conversation with news agency ANI, said, “To have a successful franchise that gives us the opportunity to keep revisiting the characters is something I have been very fortunate to have in my career. Each Tiger film has challenged me physically and mentally. Celebrating this success and continued audience support is priceless and the joy, respect and appreciation the Tiger franchise has given me will always remain cherished.”

Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi in the role of the primary antagonist.