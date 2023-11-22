Katrina Kaif On Tiger 3's Box Office Crores: "Franchise Has Only Given Me Love"

Katrina said, "Celebrating this success and continued audience support is priceless"

Actor Katrina Kaif shared her excitement as her film Tiger 3 has crossed 400 crores worldwide. She said it was an amazing feeling to receive so much love from the audience for the film. She shared, "The Tiger franchise has only given me love since 2012! So, it is an amazing feeling to have received so much warmth for over a decade now. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Tiger 3 are films that have been a part of my cinematic journey and growth as an artist and it's something that I cherish greatly."

