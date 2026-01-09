<i>Toxic</i> Director Geetu Mohandas Praises Yash As "A Rare Fusion Of Talent And Superstardom"

On the occasion of Yash's 40th birthday, the makers unveiled the much-awaited teaser trailer of Toxic. Geetu Mohandas, who directed the superstar and "challenged" his calibre, wrote an elaborate post to wish him a happy birthday.

In her post, Geetu Mohandas said she developed an enduring friendship with Yash that will stay with her long after the cameras stop rolling.

"A rare fusion of talent and superstardom is a formidable combination. I am immensely proud of Yash—not just for the performance of Raya that the world is yet to witness, but for the discipline and heart he brought to our film every single day. This is not just a role he performed; it is a chapter he carved into his own artistic legacy," Geetu began her note with these words.

"He questioned, challenged, explored, and surrendered—always in service of the story when truth meets art. Through our collaboration, I discovered not just the depths of storytelling, but also a producer who supported me throughout and made this journey profoundly meaningful," Geetu continued.

"In the whirlwind of his fame, it's easy to overlook the depth beneath the surface. My wish is that his future directors will dare to explore the vast potential and brilliance he brings to his craft. Our journey together was built on faith, long conversations, and a shared belief in something bigger than either of us. I feel grateful for the trust, artistry, and above all, the friendship we share. He will stay with me long after the cameras stop rolling. Happy birthday, Yash," she signed off.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Before the teaser, the makers unveiled the first looks of Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.