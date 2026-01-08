Ahead Of <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> And <i>Toxic</i> Clash, Old Clip Of Ranveer Singh And Yash Fanboying Over Each Other Goes Viral

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was the biggest blockbuster of 2025. The second part releases on March 19, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. An old clip has resurfaced on Reddit, in which Yash and Ranveer Singh praised each other.

What's Happening

In a 2018 interview with ETV Bharat, Yash named Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan as his favourite stars. From the younger lot, he praised Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Yash said, "Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-they are both very good. I didn't like Ranveer Singh's work initially, but now he looks very good. I started liking him from Bajirao Mastani, and in Padmaavat, he was stunning. He did an amazing job."

In a 2022 interview with Film Companion, Ranveer Singh spoke about how he's a huge fan of Yash's Toxic. He said, "I love that cinema. It's my first love."

About Toxic And Dhurandhar

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar, which has already become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide.

With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has delivered his highest-grossing film in nearly seven years. The achievement is all the more striking given the scale of competition, as it has surpassed all his previous records in a short span.

Dhurandhar also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The film's sequel releases in theatres on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic: Ranveer Singh Film And Yash's Action Thriller Set For Massive Box Office Showdown