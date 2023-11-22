Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan's Film's Next Stop - Rs 250 Crore Mark

A still from Tiger 3. (courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3is eyeing to breach the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on November 12 [on the occasion of Diwali], is in its second week. On day 10, the spy-thriller made Rs 6.35 crore [all languages] at the box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, Tiger 3's total collection now stands at Rs 243.60 crore. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma is the third instalment in the blockbuster Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger [2012] and Tiger Zinda Hai [2017]. It features Salman and Katrina reprising their roles as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya. Tiger 3 is also the fifth film in the Yash Raj Spy Universe which also includes blockbusters like Pathaan and War.

Tiger 3 witnessed a subtle dip in its business on day 10 compared to its collection on its second Monday. As per trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Tiger 3 on day 9 minted Rs 7.25 crore. On Monday, Taran Adarsh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that also gave a detailed break-up of numbers of Tiger 3's collection. He wrote, “Tiger 3 [Week 2] Friday 13 crore, Saturday 18.25 crore, Sunday 10.25 crore, Monday 7.25 crore Total: Rs 231.75 crore India business. Hindi version. Box Office. Tiger 3 [Tamil + Telugu; Week 2] Friday 25 lacs, Saturday 50 lacs, Sunday 25 lacs, Monday 10 lacs. Total: Rs 6.35 crore.”

Taran Adarsh on Sunday claimed thatTiger 3 lost a major chunk of business because of the World Cup final between India and Australia. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), He wrote, “Tiger 3 lost out on a major chunk of business due to the India vs Australia match… The business, post-noon, got massively dented for this reason… [Week 2] Friday 13 crore, Saturday 18.25 crore, Sunday 10.25 crore Total: Rs 224.50 crore India business Hindi version. Box office. Tiger 3 [Tamil + Telugu; Week 2] Friday 25 lacs, Saturday 50 lacs, Sunday 25 lacs. Total: Rs 6.25 crore.”

Meanwhile, nearly 10 days after Tiger 3's release in theatres, Salman Khan's Jeet co-star Sunny Deol gave a shout-out to the film. The Gadar 2 star shared a picture of himself with Salman and wrote, “Jeet Gaye (we have won).”

In addition to Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi, Simran and Revathy in prominent roles.