Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan's Film Hits World Cup Hurdle

After breaching the ₹200-crore mark on Saturday, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3registered a dip in its earnings on Sunday. As per a report by Sacnilk, the film, on day 8, minted ₹10.25 crore (all languages) at the box office. With this, the total collection of Maneesh Sharma's film stands at ₹229.65 crore. It appears that the viewership of the spy-thriller was impacted by the World Cup final match between India and Australia on November 19. This major drop in Tiger 3's box office collection was predicted by Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh, on Sunday, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the film's business will be affected by the World Cup Final. Not just this, but he also said that Tiger 3's business from Monday will hint at its lifetime collection at the box office. Taran Adarsh wrote, “Tiger 3 witnesses substantial growth on Day 7 [Saturday], but a huge number - so essential to add to a massive total - is missing… The India vs Australia final [today] will hit biz hard…[Week 2] Friday ₹13 crore, Saturday ₹18.25 crore. Total: ₹ 214.25 crore. India business. Hindi version. Box office. Going forward, the business in the next few days - starting tomorrow [Monday] - will give an idea of its lifetime business. Tiger 3 [Tamil + Telugu; Week 2] Friday ₹ 25 lakh, Saturday ₹ 50 lakh. Total: ₹ 6 crore.”

#Tiger3 witnesses substantial growth on Day 7 [Sat], but a huge number - so essential to add to a massive total - is missing… The #INDvsAUSfinal [today] will hit biz hard… [Week 2] Fri 13 cr, Sat 18.25 cr. Total: ₹ 214.25 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice



Going… pic.twitter.com/PKVLvCgh4d — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2023

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the blockbuster Tiger franchise. Apart from this, it is also the fifth addition to the much-loved YRF Spy Universe. Tiger 3 features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya, respectively. Apart from the duo, Emraan Hashmi has also joined the cast and essays the role of the primary antagonist.

The film was released on Diwali Day, November 12.