Tiger 3 Box Office Day 9 Collection: Salman Khan's Film's Second Monday Performance

A still from Tiger 3. (courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy thriller Tiger 3 had a modest second Monday at the box office, making Rs 6.5 crore as per Sacnilk. The film saw the predicted dip in numbers at the end of last week due to the ICC World Cup final on Sunday and the semi-finals before that. With this, the total domestic box office collection of the film has crossed Rs 230 crore. For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the third film in the Tiger franchise that features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as super spies Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya, respectively. It is also the fifth film in the Yash Raj Spy Universe which also includes blockbusters like Pathaan and War.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the World Cup final between India and Australia led to a dip at the box office for Tiger 3. "Tiger 3 lost out on a major chunk of biz due to IND vs AUS match. The biz, post noon, got massively dented for this reason. [Week 2] Friday 13 cr, Saturday 18.25 cr, Sunday 10.25 cr. Total: Rs 224.50 cr. India biz. Hindi version," Taran Adarsh shared.

Taran Adarsh also explained that Tiger 3's collection from Monday would give us a glimpse of what the film's lifetime collection at the box office is likely to be. He wrote, “Tiger 3 witnesses substantial growth on Day 7 [Saturday], but a huge number - so essential to add to a massive total - is missing… The India vs Australia final [today] will hit biz hard…[Week 2] Friday Rs 13 crore, Saturday Rs 18.25 crore. Total: Rs 214.25 crore. India business. Hindi version. Box office. Going forward, the business in the next few days - starting tomorrow [Monday] - will give an idea of its lifetime business. Tiger 3 [Tamil + Telugu; Week 2] Friday Rs 25 lakh, Saturday Rs 50 lakh. Total: ₹ 6 crore.”

Tiger 3 was released on Diwali Day, November 12. In addition to Salman, Katrina and Emraan, veteran actresses Simran and Revathy also play pivotal roles in the film.