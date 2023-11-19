Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark

Still from Tiger 3 trailer . (Courtesy: yrf)

After seeing a dip in earnings on its first Friday, Tiger 3 witnessed a subtle jump at the box office on Saturday. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film has successfully breached the ₹200-crore mark, after it minted ₹17 crore (across all languages) on Day 7, as per Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the film directed by Maneesh Sharma now stands at ₹217.90 crore. The spy-thriller featuring Salman and Katrina in the lead roles hit the theatres on November 12 [on the occasion of Diwali] and is now in its second week. The movie is the third instalment in the blockbuster Tiger franchise. It is also the fifth addition to the popular YRF Spy Universe. Tiger 3 features Salman and Katrina reprising their roles Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore, and Zoya. Apart from the two, Emraan Hashmi has also joined the cast and essays the role of the primary antagonist.

While talking about the film's day 6 collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh claimed that Tiger 3 business will be impacted “largely” by the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Tiger 3 is stable on Day 6...Business needs to jump today [Saturday]... The India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday [tomorrow] will impact it largely... [Week 2] Friday ₹ 13 crore. Total: ₹196 crore." He also revealed that Tiger 3 has so far collected ₹ 5.50 crore in the regional belt.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, "The YRF spy universe is obviously not meant for those that look for realistic, close-to-the-bones espionage thrillers but for everyone else (whether you Salman and swag) there is a lot in here. For good measure, the villain in this film isn't just another scowling, growling Pakistani agent. He gives the hero a run for his money."

Tiger 3 is the third Hindi film to cross the 100 crore mark in two days, this year [the other two are Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan]. With his, Salman Khan's top five openers are now Tiger 3, Bharat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.