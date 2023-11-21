Sunny Deol's Loud Shout Out To Salman Khan On Tiger 3's Success

Salman Khan with Sunny Deol. (courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

Almost 9 days after the release of Tiger 3, Sunny Deol gave the loudest shout out to Salman Khan on Instagram. The actor shared a picture of himself with the superstar and he captioned it, "Jeet Gaye (we have won)." In the comments section, Sunny Deol's brother Bobby dropped heart emojis. Bobby Deol has also worked with Salman in Race 3. The picture is viral, naturally. In the comments, a user wrote, "Please collaborate in a movie and show what is jeet." Another one added, "2 Tigers of Bollywood together." another one added, "Tara Singh and Tiger," referring to Sunny's character in the Gadar series and Salman's character in the Tiger series of films. Tiger 3 has managed to earn Rs 230 crore within 9 days of its release.

Check out Sunny Deol's post here:

Earlier this year, Salman Khan had cheered for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 big time. On the film's release day (August 11), Salman Khan had shared a still from the film on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis [40] crore ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2." Salman tweaked Sunny Deol's super popular dialogue - "Jab yeh dhai kilo ka haath kisi pe padta hai na, toh aadmi uthta nahi ... utth jata hai."

ICYMI, this is what Salman Khan posted earlier this year:

Meanwhile, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Sunny Deol, during the Rapid Fire round, was asked to list one negative and one positive quality of Salman Khan. Listing what he likes about Salman, Sunny Deol said, "good human being." And about what he dislikes, the actor said, "I think he is making everyone into a body builder."