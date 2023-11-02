Koffee With Karan 8 Rapid Fire: Sunny Deol's Reply To This Shah Rukh Khan Question

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan at the Gadar 2 success bash.

On Koffee With Karan 8's latest episode, Sunny and Bobby Deol were the new guests. Sunny Deol won the Rapid Fire round. Speaking of the Rapid Fire, there was this one reply from Sunny Deol about a question on Shah Rukh Khan that made Karan Johar exclaim, "oh God!" As a part of the round, KJo asked Sunny Deol to list what he likes about SRK and what he doesn't. "Hardworking," replied the Gadar 2 actor. When asked to list a quality he doesn't like about the superstar, Sunny Deol said, "What I don't like about him is making the actors a commodity."

Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan was not the only superstar name-checked during the Rapid Fire round. When asked to list the good qualities of Salman Khan, Sunny Deol replied, "good human being." And about what he dislikes, the actor said, "I think he is making everyone into a body builder." Sunny Deol listed "punctuality" as the trait he likes about Akshay Kumar and "doing too many films" as his negative.

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan made headlines this year when they hugged at theGadar 2 success party in Mumbai in September. SRK attended the party along with wife Gauri Khan.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred with Sunny Deol in the 1993 hit Darr, gave a shout out to Gadar 2 on X. Shah Rukh Khan did an #ASKSRK session on X (earlier called Twitter). During the session, SRK was asked, "Gadar 2 dekhi apne (Did you watch Gadar 2)" Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Yeah loved it."

Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

About the dynamics of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's relationship - it started on the sets of Yash Chopra's 1993 film Darr, where Sunny had a falling out with the filmmaker as well as SRK. Sunny Deol said that he disagreed with the way his character was portrayed in the film's climax. In an old Aap Ki Adalat episode, Sunny Deol spoke about not being on speaking terms with SRK after the film, clarifying that he and SRK never ran into each other because he doesn't socialise much. "It's not that I didn't talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don't socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai," Sunny Deol said in the old interview.

Back in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan had given a shout out to Sunny Deol's son Karan, who was about to make his Bollywood debut and he wrote on X, "All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way."