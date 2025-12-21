Vicky Kaushal On Films Like <i>Chhaava, Dhurandhar</i> Being Box-Office Hits: 'Proud To Be A Part Of Fearless India'

2025 turned out to be a massive year for Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh. While Vicky delivered an incredible performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, Ranveer earned praise for his portrayal of an Indian spy in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Although belonging to different genres, both films featured strong nationalist themes. Both crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. When questioned about whether the trend of patriotism-driven films is a surefire formula for success, Vicky emphasised the importance of authentic storytelling when portraying themes of nationalism on screen.

In a candid chat with NDTV, the actor said, "I think patriotism can't be a formula and saying it is a formula is an insult to the emotion. Patriotism is our truth, which we will keep showing through our movies, literature and sports."

He added, "This is the way we can put our foot in the door and say that we are proud of the diversity, legacy and the truth of our country. I am so proud that I am a little part of this big moment where we are fearlessly representing India on a global map."

Chhaava is an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi novel by Shivaji Sawant. The film focuses on the nine-year reign of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, and his legendary military resistance against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Apart from Vicky, the film also featured Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Other cast members included Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh and Diana Penty in key roles.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar follows the story of Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh. He portrays an Indian undercover agent who infiltrates the ruthless Lyari underworld in Karachi to dismantle a major terror network. The ensemble cast also featured Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.