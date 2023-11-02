Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol On Gadar 2's 'Organic Collections,' Clash With Akshay Kumar's OMG 2

Sunny Deol shared this image. (courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol and brother Bobby were Karan Johar's new guests on his talk show Koffee With Karan 8. During the show, Sunny Deol was asked about his smash hit Gadar 2's clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, the former's "organic" box office collections and more. Asked if Sunny Deol reached out to Akshay Kumar to avoid the film's clash at the box office, the actor said, "I asked him please don't do it if it is in your hands but he said no, the studio and all that... And they said anyway two films can release, so I just said okay go ahead I can just request I can't do anything more than that."

The actor added, "It's a very emotional thing if you ask me frankly because I thought my film was releasing and I haven't had success for years and I didn't want anybody else to come along with it, but you can't stop anybody, so obviously it does hurt you but then I said Does it matter? Let's go along with it."

KJo also asked Sunny Deol about Gadar 2's box office collection and added, "I was watching your interviews, and you were saying, Ours are organic collections. What does that really mean? Do you think that there are inflated numbers being given by us? Are we inflating box office numbers, Sunny sir?" Reacting to KJo's question, Sunny Deol replied, "I don't know. There are times... That's the way... The world is moving like that, right? If you ask me frankly, all the companies want the product to move ahead, and try to support it, so that it gets the buzz out there. I know that does happen and it is happening. But that's the way it is. It's not like one particular person... That's the way society is moving right now."

After the release of Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Akshay Kumar had shared a post on social media, in which he cheered for his own film as well as that of Sunny Deol and he wrote, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for Oh My Gadar and giving us the greatest week in the Indian Film History! Gadar 2 in cinemas. OMG 2 in cinemas."