Gadar 2 Box Office Report: FYI, Sunny Deol's Film Just Beat Pathaan To Top Bollywood Spot

A still from Gadar 2

While Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to steamroll on, the Bollywood box office chart has been reset by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Now in its seventh week in theatres, Gadar 2 has crossed the lifetime business of SRK's previous release Pathaan and is now the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Gadar 2 made Rs 2.75 crore on Wednesday with its current total now at Rs 542.75 crore at the domestic box office. This number is a few lakhs more than Pathaan's total collection of Rs 524.53 crore.

"Gadar 2 crosses lifetime biz of Pathaan (Hindi) (₹ 524.53 cr)] in India. Now No. 1 highest grossing film in Hindi in India," posted Taran Adarsh with a weekwise breakdown of the film's earnings.

#Gadar2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Pathaan#Hindi [₹ 524.53 cr] in #India… Now No. 1 HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in #Hindi in #India… Biz at a glance…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 284.63 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 134.47 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 63.35 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 27.55 cr

⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 7.28 cr

⭐️ Week 6: ₹… pic.twitter.com/bn32l8L9Tp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 28, 2023

Much of Gadar 2's ticket sales have been in the mass circuits and single screens. The film also holds several box office records, some of which have been broken by Jawan – for instance, the fastest Rs 500 crore in the Hindi film industry.

Jawan, currently at almost Rs 520 crore, will now challenge Pathaan and Gadar 2, in that order – Sunny Deol's film is still playing in theatres so the total Jawan will be chasing is likely to keep increasing.

Gadar 2, a sequel to 2001's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released on August 11. Anil Sharma returned to the director's chair with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh also reprised his role as Tara and Sakeena's son, now grown up. Additions to the cast include Simrat Kaur and Luv Sinha in a cameo.