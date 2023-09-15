Gadar 2 Box Office Week 5: Sunny Deol's Film 'Steady Despite Jawan Juggernaut'

A still from Gadar 2

Never underestimate the power of a common man, to borrow a Shah Rukh Khan line – except that it's Sunny Deol's Tara Singh we mean. Gadar 2 is still packing theatres despite the monster box office numbers that Jawan is bringing in. Gadar 2 made Rs 7.28 crore in its fifth week on screens, taking the film's domestic box office total so far to over Rs 517 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 released on August 11 and has been raking it in ever since. It is currently Bollywood's second biggest film after Pathaan which made nearly Rs 550 crore at home. SRK's Jawan, which release last week, is challenging these numbers with over Rs 350 crore and counting.

"Gadar 2 stays steady in Week 5 despite Jawan juggernaut," posted Taran Adarsh, adding a breakdown of the film's weekly business:

#Gadar2 stays steady in Week 5, despite #Jawan juggernaut… Biz at a glance…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 284.63 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 134.47 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 63.35 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 27.55 cr

⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 7.28 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 517.28 cr#India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/7rjFCv4dnQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2023

Gadar 2 set new records in its dream run, some of which have been reset by Jawan. The film still holds the record for highest Independence Day business as well as a couple of other ones.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, also directed by Anil Sharma. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Sikh truck driver Tara Singh and his Pakistani wife Sakeena. Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh, who played the couple's son as a child actor in the first film, also returns in the second. Gadar 2, like the original film, has prevailed in a box office clash – Gadar: Ek Prem Katha outperformed Lagaan in 2001, Gadar 2 has done the same with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 which released on the same day.

Gadar 2 cast additions include Simrat Kaur and Luv Sinha in a cameo.

