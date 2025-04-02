Sunny Deol Admits That He Was Scared To Make <i>Gadar 2</i>: "<i>Agar Galat Ho Gaya Toh</i>?"

Sunny Deol made a grand comeback with Gadar 2. The film, released in 2023, is one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time.

While the movie wowed audiences worldwide, did you know that Sunny Deol was initially scared to make the second instalment of his 2001 blockbuster hit?

The actor recently opened up about his fears and revealed that he was worried that Gadar 2 might not live up to the legacy of the original film.

In a conversation with Komal Nahta, Sunny Deol said, “Gadar 2 banane se bohot darr raha tha because voh film ka ek pyaarapan tha, ek khoobsurati thi jo logo ke dil main baithi hui hai. Doosri film, uska part 2 karoon, kahin uske andar agar galat ho gaya toh logo ne jis cheez ka maza liya voh kahin kharab na ho jaaye. [I was really afraid of making Gadar 2 because the first film had a certain warmth and beauty that had settled in people's hearts. I feared that if I made a sequel and something went wrong, the essence that people cherished might get ruined.]"

The actor added, “Uss darr se main badh nahi raha tha lekin jab kahani suni… Acchi baat film ki yeh hai ki hum vohi characters ko, ussi zamane ko, ussi tarah se usse poore confidence ke saath nibhaya. Humne uspe kuch zyada aaj ka modernisation karne ki koshish nahi ki… would have fallen flat on our faces. [I was not able to move past that fear, but when I heard the story… The good thing about the film is that we stayed true to the same characters, the same era and portrayed it with full confidence. We did not try to modernize it too much… because we would have fallen flat on our faces.]"

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 brings back Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete. Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, and Manoj Bakshi are also part of the project.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's upcoming film Jaat will be releasing in theatres on April 10, 2025. Gopichandh Malineni's crime thriller also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher in key roles.