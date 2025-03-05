Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt's "Possessive" Side: "Not Allowed To Wear Shorts At His Home"

Ameesha Patel opened up about her bond with Sanjay Dutt in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble. Ameesha Patel shared details about a birthday she celebrated at Sanjay Dutt's house.

Ameesha shared Sanjay Dutt is "very protective and possessive" about her. She also mentioned there's a specific dress code that she was asked to follow at the superstar's home.

"Sanju is very protective and possessive about me. When I go to his house, I'm not allowed to wear shorts, I'm not allowed to wear western clothes. I have to be in a salwaar kameez, so, Sanju is one person, who says, 'You're too innocent to be in this film industry.'

"Main teri shaadi karwaunga, Main ladka dhundunga, Main kanyadaan karunga (I will look for matches for you. I will get you married off)," added Ameesha about Sanjay Dutt.

Recalling the time when she celebrated her birthday at Sanjay Dutt's house, Ameesha Patel told the portal, "You know so he's very protective and adores me, always looking out for my well-being, he'll always ask me if I'm okay. So this was one of my birthdays, in Sanju's house, cutting the cake just a private party."

Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt worked in films like Yeh Hai Jalwa, Tathastu, Chatur Singh Two Star. On the work front, Ameesha Patel reprised her iconic role Sakeena in Gadar 2, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2023. Ameesha Patel is known for films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Humraaz, Zameer: The Fire Within, Vaada, to name a few.