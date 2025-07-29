Did Sanjay Dutt Actually Have "350 Girlfriends" As Claimed In His Biopic <i>Sanju</i>? What The Actor Said

In 2018, acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani directed Sanju, a biopic on his friend and the star of his Munna Bhai films, Sanjay Dutt. A section of social media users, cinegoers, and critics accused the film of whitewashing the actor's controversial past -- be it his time in prison for the 1993 Mumbai bombings due to his conviction for illegal possession of weapons related to the attacks, his drug and alcohol abuse, or his endless flings.

In the trailer of Sanju, writer Winnie Diaz, played by Anushka Sharma, asks Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt with his wife Maanayata Dutt (Dia Mirza) looking over. "How many women have you slept with besides your wife?" she shoots.

In his response, Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt says, "Prostitutes included or? No, let's keep them aside. I recall up to 308. On safe side, let's say, 350."

But did Sanjay Dutt, who turned 66 on July 29, 2025, really sleep with 350 women in his real life?

Years before even the seed of Sanju took root, Sanjay Dutt candidly spoke about his romantic relationships on filmmaker and family friend Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan in 2007.

It was the second season of Koffee With Karan and the actor appeared on the show along with his younger sister and Congress leader Priya Dutt.

As part of the famous Rapid Fire round, Karan Johar asked Sanjay Dutt to give a ballpark figure for how many women he has been with. The host gave him these options -- "50, 100, 150, 200, or more?"

And, Sanjay Dutt, replied, "More." Priya Dutt looked at him and nervously laughed, "What lies!" as her brother and Karan Johar also joined in the laughter.

In the same segment, the Koffee With Karan host asked Sanjay Dutt what three wishes he would ask a Genie to fulfil. The actor took his time to answer, eventually saying, "Money, freedom, women".

Interestingly, a year after shooting this episode, Sanjay Dutt tied the knot with Maanayata Dutt, an entrepreneur and a former actor. This is his third marriage and the couple is parents to 14-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.