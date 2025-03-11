Vicky Kaushal's <i>Chhaava</i> Overtakes Sunny Deol's <i>Gadar 2</i>, Becomes 10th-Highest-Grossing Indian Film

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava continues to impress fans. Released on February 14, the film shows no signs of slowing down at the box office.

On Day 25, Chhaava earned Rs 6.25 crore in India across all languages, as per a Sacnilk report. The historical drama has amassed a total of Rs 526.05 crore.

With this, Chhaava has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's 2023 film Gadar 2, which earned Rs 525.7 crore in the domestic market, as mentioned in another report by Sacnilk.

As Chhaava entered the Rs 500 crore club at the box office, Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude to fans in an Instagram post.

Sharing a poster of the film, the actor wrote, "What you all have given to #Chhaava goes much beyond numbers… you all have made this an emotion."

He added, "You have taken forward the legacy of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj and truly celebrated his glory! For this we are truly grateful to each and everyone of you. The story doesn't end here… #CHHAAVA still in cinemas near you!"

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is adapted from a Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. The film features Vicky Kaushal as the valiant Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna essays the character of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Diana Penty is seen as Aurangazeb's daughter Shehzadi Zinat-un-Nissa Begum and Ashutosh Rana slips into the shoes of Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite.

The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.