9 Years Of <i>Zubaan</i>: "Forever Grateful," Vicky Kaushal Says To Director Mozez Singh

Zubaan is an Indian musical drama film which had released in theatres on March 14, 2016. The film had Vicky Kaushal in the lead, and Sarah Jane Dias and Raaghav Chanana in key roles. The music was composed by Ashutosh Phatak.

The plot of the film revolved around a young boy Dilsher (Vicky Kaushal) who loses his faith and develops a certain fear of music. The story then unravels, showcasing his journey to fight that fear and evolve in life.

Filmmaker Mozez Singh recently marked the 9th anniversary of his film Zubaan with a heartfelt social media post.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who delivered a brilliant performance in the coming-of-age musical drama, expressed his deep gratitude to Singh, acknowledging the director for the role he played in his film career, early on.

Vicky commented, "Forever Grateful."

Zubaan was a landmark project for both Mozez Singh and Vicky Kaushal. It was the opening film at the 20th Busan International Film Festival, Mozez Singh had received the Rising Director Asia Star award.

More recently, Mozez Singh's documentary Famous, on rapper Honey Singh, received widespread acclaim and earned a nomination for an IIFA Award.

Mozez Singh continues to be a force to reckon with both in the music and filmmaking domains as he pushes creative boundaries with every project he takes on.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the humongous success of Chhaava. He played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna played the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The film was directed by Laxman Utekar.